Internet giant Google on Friday removed an application, which provided details of the disputed Catalonia independence referendum, from its PlayStore after an order from the High Court, Reuters reported. The “On Votar 1-Oct” application helped people find their polling stations, and provided information on where and how to vote. The voting is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Catalonia High Court said separatists were using the application to spread information about the referendum, which was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court in Spain. The judge also asked Google to block any future application developed by onvotar1oct@gmail.com, which was used to submit the application on Google PlayStore.

In a statement to The Spain Report, Google said: “We remove content from our platforms when we receive a court order or when it violates our terms and conditions.”

Earlier in September, nearly 140 websites related to the Catalan referendum were taken down after the court ruled to block links that provided information on the independence voting, according to The Spanish Report.

The rift

Tensions between Madrid and Catalonia have been high since the Spanish government blocked Barcelona’s planned referendum to split from it. Authorities in Catalonia have insisted that the referendum will be held on Sunday for the 7.5 million population in the region, despite the court order.

Catalan executive’s spokesperson Jordi Turull said almost 7,000 volunteers were ready to open 2,315 polling booths in Barcelona, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has deployed thousands of police to Catalonia.