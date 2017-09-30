The big news: BJP government under fire after Mumbai station tragedy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Tom Alter died at his Mumbai residence, and US Health Secretary Thomas Price resigned over a private plane scandal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition says money should have been spent on repairing bridge, not bullet train: The Shiv Sena said it had written to the ministry several times to repair the Elphinstone Road Railway Station bridge.
- Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67: He has played key roles in more than 300 films like ‘Gandhi’, ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Parinda’.
- US Health Secretary Thomas Price resigns after controversy over using private charter plane: Three other members of the Donald Trump administration are under scrutiny for using private flights for government work.
- Spanish court orders Google to remove app giving details of Catalonia independence referendum: The judge said the application was used by separatists to spread information about Sunday’s vote, which was against the Constitutional Court’s ruling.
- BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed to ONGC board: This comes at a time when the state-owned company is looking to acquire around 51% stake in HPCL.
- Pakistan’s claim of prisoner swap offer is an imaginary lie, says India: Islamabad had said that the Afghan national security advisor had offered to exchange the militant behind the Peshawar attack in exchange for Kulbhushan Jadhav.
- Rohingyas in India are intruders, not refugees, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was ‘sad some people were showing concern as in Myanmar, many innocent Hindus were killed brutally’.
- India’s fiscal deficit reaches 96.1% of full-year target in the first five months: For the 2017-’18 financial year, the government had decided on a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product.
- Any provocation would be met with equal or stronger response, BSF tells Pakistan Rangers: In a meeting with the Pakistani side, the Army strongly objected to the recent cross-border firing in which two Indian soldiers were killed.
- Deadline to sell pre-GST stock bearing revised MRP extended to December 31: A retailers’ body had claimed that goods worth Rs 6 lakh crore would be wasted if the last date was not extended beyond September 30.