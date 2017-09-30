A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition says money should have been spent on repairing bridge, not bullet train: The Shiv Sena said it had written to the ministry several times to repair the Elphinstone Road Railway Station bridge. Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67: He has played key roles in more than 300 films like ‘Gandhi’, ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Parinda’. US Health Secretary Thomas Price resigns after controversy over using private charter plane: Three other members of the Donald Trump administration are under scrutiny for using private flights for government work. Spanish court orders Google to remove app giving details of Catalonia independence referendum: The judge said the application was used by separatists to spread information about Sunday’s vote, which was against the Constitutional Court’s ruling. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed to ONGC board: This comes at a time when the state-owned company is looking to acquire around 51% stake in HPCL. Pakistan’s claim of prisoner swap offer is an imaginary lie, says India: Islamabad had said that the Afghan national security advisor had offered to exchange the militant behind the Peshawar attack in exchange for Kulbhushan Jadhav. Rohingyas in India are intruders, not refugees, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was ‘sad some people were showing concern as in Myanmar, many innocent Hindus were killed brutally’. India’s fiscal deficit reaches 96.1% of full-year target in the first five months: For the 2017-’18 financial year, the government had decided on a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product. Any provocation would be met with equal or stronger response, BSF tells Pakistan Rangers: In a meeting with the Pakistani side, the Army strongly objected to the recent cross-border firing in which two Indian soldiers were killed. Deadline to sell pre-GST stock bearing revised MRP extended to December 31: A retailers’ body had claimed that goods worth Rs 6 lakh crore would be wasted if the last date was not extended beyond September 30.