The Border Security Force on Friday told the Pakistan Rangers that any provocation by their forces along the border will be responded to “with equal and more measures”, PTI reported. The sector commanders of BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting in Suchetgarh sector of the International Border.

At the meeting, the BSF strongly objected to the alleged firing from the Pakistani forces in which two soldiers were killed, the BSF spokesperson told PTI. “The BSF also protested the unprovoked cross-border firing and shelling on a number of Indian border villages leading to the death of a woman in Arnia sector on September 4,” he said.

The Indian Army as well as the Pakistan Rangers agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the International Border. “Both sides agreed to expedite the implementation of the decisions taken in an earlier meeting,” said the BSF spokesperson.