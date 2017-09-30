The border dispute between India and China can be resolved by “structural dialogue and a positive approach”, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, according to PTI. Speaking to jawans at a forward post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Uttarakhand, Singh said there was a “perceptional difference” of the border between India and China for a long time. He, however, added that this problem would be “resolved with time”.

Singh said that the Doklam deadlock had been resolved without any confrontation. “The Doklam standoff you saw was diffused with dialogue without any incidents. Similarly other disputes will also be sorted out,” he said according to The Indian Express. “Seema vivad ko lekar kisi confrontational situation ki na zarurat hai na sambhavana [There is neither any need nor any possibility of confrontations over border dispute].”

The home minister also announced that “light clothing” will be provided to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops to combat the winter at an altitude of 9,000 feet. He also assured the troops that he would address with priority issues like better opportunities for promotion, exemption of the Central Armed Police Forces’ canteens from the Goods and Services Tax, and enhancement of infrastructure.