Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reiterated the Centre’s stand that the Rohingya Muslims in India were a threat to national security. He alleged that the Rohingyas were driven out of Rakhine state in Myanmar “because of their links with terror groups”.

“The nation was already facing the problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants,” Bhagwat said while addressing an event on the occasion of Dussehra in Nagpur. “Now Rohingyas who are chased away from Myanmar have infiltrated and many more are ready to migrate illegally. Why have they come here? Why can’t they stay there?”

The RSS chief asked why should India give shelter to those people who were a threat in their own country, reported India Today. “Any decision regarding them should be taken by keeping in mind that they will definitely be a threat to national security and integrity,” he added.

On cow protection

Bhagwat said cow protection should be seen beyond religion, and added that the cross-border smuggling of cow was a matter of concern. “Many people have been killed by cow smugglers. We must look at issue of cow protection beyond religion,” he said, according to India Today.

He said many Muslims were also involved in the activity of cow protection and promotion. “Some of them told me that the nefarious campaign going on against the cow protection unnecessarily creates tension among the people of different religions,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

On India’s bilateral ties

The RSS chief also hailed the government for its efforts in curbing terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, tackling cross-border militancy and the resolving the Doklam standoff with China diplomatically.

“Provocative actions and propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial source,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “Determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border is being dealt with is appreciated.”