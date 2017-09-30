India and China should turn the old page and start a new chapter in their bilateral relations, the Chinese envoy to India, Luo Zhaohui, said on Friday, according to PTI. Luo said the two countries have made a lot of progress at the bilateral level.

“We should dance together. We should make one plus one 11,” Luo said at the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Luo said Prime Minister Modi and President Xi had sent out a clear message of “reconciliation and cooperation” when they had met on the sidelines of the 9th Brics Summit on September 5.

Luo’s comments gain significance in the backdrop of the Doklam standoff. Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a prolonged standoff in the Doklam area of Sikkim from June 16. India had announced the disengagement of its troops on August 29.

On September 24, Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu had said that the two countries were working together to leave behind the Doklam episode. “As long as the two countries work together, we will able to enhance and develop exchanges and cooperation,” Ma had said.