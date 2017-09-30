The big news: Mohan Bhagwat says cow protection goes beyond religion, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit was given charge of Tamil Nadu, and Donald Trump is likely to meet Narendra Modi in Philippines in November.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rohingya Muslims driven out of Myanmar because they have links with terror groups, says RSS chief: Mohan Bhagwat said cow protection should be seen beyond religion.
- Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take charge of Tamil Nadu: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new governors to five states and a lieutenant governor to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.
- Donald Trump to tour Asia in November, may meet PM Narendra Modi in Philippines: During his visit, the US president is likely to urge North Korea’s neighbours to continue sanctions against the country.
- We won’t allow bullet train in Mumbai until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray after stampede kills 22: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5.
- India has to face temporary pain for long-term gain, Venkaiah Naidu says on economic slowdown: The vice president claimed that though the global economy was in a bad shape, India was still a ‘bright spot’.
- BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed to ONGC board: This comes at a time when the state-owned company is looking to acquire around 51% stake in HPCL.
- Iraq suspends international flights to Kurdistan after independence vote: Baghdad said that only domestic flights would be allowed to operate from Friday.
- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick unilaterally appoints two new directors: This comes four days before Uber’s board of directors is supposed to vote on a plan to revamp the company’s corporate governance policy.
- Shiromani Akali Dal leader in Punjab booked on charges of rape, extortion: Sucha Singh Langah, who has resigned from all party posts, claimed that the accusations against him were a ‘classic example of political vendetta’.
- Spanish court orders Google to remove app giving details of Catalonia independence referendum: The judge said the application was used by separatists to spread information about Sunday’s vote, which was against the Constitutional Court’s ruling.