Rohingya Muslims driven out of Myanmar because they have links with terror groups, says RSS chief: Mohan Bhagwat said cow protection should be seen beyond religion. Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take charge of Tamil Nadu: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new governors to five states and a lieutenant governor to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. Donald Trump to tour Asia in November, may meet PM Narendra Modi in Philippines: During his visit, the US president is likely to urge North Korea’s neighbours to continue sanctions against the country. We won’t allow bullet train in Mumbai until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray after stampede kills 22: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5. India has to face temporary pain for long-term gain, Venkaiah Naidu says on economic slowdown: The vice president claimed that though the global economy was in a bad shape, India was still a ‘bright spot’. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed to ONGC board: This comes at a time when the state-owned company is looking to acquire around 51% stake in HPCL. Iraq suspends international flights to Kurdistan after independence vote: Baghdad said that only domestic flights would be allowed to operate from Friday. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick unilaterally appoints two new directors: This comes four days before Uber’s board of directors is supposed to vote on a plan to revamp the company’s corporate governance policy. Shiromani Akali Dal leader in Punjab booked on charges of rape, extortion: Sucha Singh Langah, who has resigned from all party posts, claimed that the accusations against him were a ‘classic example of political vendetta’. Spanish court orders Google to remove app giving details of Catalonia independence referendum: The judge said the application was used by separatists to spread information about Sunday’s vote, which was against the Constitutional Court’s ruling.