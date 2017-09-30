Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s (pictured above) former driver Khatta Singh moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, saying he wanted to give a fresh statement in the murder case of the cult’s former manager Ranjit Singh, PTI reported.

“Khatta Singh has substantial and important evidence against the Dera head,” Khatta Singh’s counsel Navkiran Singh said. The counsel said Khatta Singh had moved the high court and the matter would be heard on October 3.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana’s Panchkula is hearing cases involving the killings of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera Sacha Sauda manager Ranjit Singh. Ram Rahim Singh is accused of murder in these cases.

Khatta Singh, who had recorded his first statement in 2007, retracted it in 2012 because he feared his life was in danger. “I was scared that they [Ram Rahim’s men] would kill me and my son. We were threatened,” Khatta Singh had said on September 18.

On August 28, the Dera chief was sentenced to twenty years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002.