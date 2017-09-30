Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that he had asked railway authorities to spend “whatever is necessary” to improve safety, ANI reported. Goyal also said that additional escalators had been sanctioned for crowded stations in Mumbai.

The minister added that henceforth, the Railways would regard foot-over bridges not as an amenity but a necessity. He also announced that 200 officers from railway headquarters would be reassigned as field staff, to strengthen implementation of projects.

Goyal had chaired a meeting of senior railway officials on Friday after a stampede at Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai killed 22 people. At the meeting, it was decided that the Railway Ministry would deploy multidisciplinary audit teams to inspect suburban stations in Mumbai within one week, News18 reported on Saturday.

Accident-prone locations will be identified and an action plan will be drawn up to tackle the problem, the attendees decided.

A decision was taken to resolve all pending issues with authorities like the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, City and Industrial Development Corporation and the state government within a week, News18 reported.

Meanwhile, the toll in the stampede rose to 23 on Saturday after one person who had been injured in the incident succumbed to his injuries.