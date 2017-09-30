Another person injured in Friday’s stampede on the foot overbridge near Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations, died on Saturday at the KEM Hospital. The toll is now 23.

Satyendra Kanojia was on ventilator support since Friday. Doctors at KEM said he died of brain injuries. Thirty-nine people were injured in the rush-hour stampede on Friday, after hundreds of people who were huddled on the bridge to escape the rain got caught in the chaos.

Soon after, the railway ministry ordered a probe and said it will widen the overbridge to cater to the crowds at the two stations. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government’s ally Shiv Sena and the Opposition had questioned the government’s decision to spend crores of rupees on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, instead of repairing the bridge.