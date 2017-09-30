Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said the Kuwaiti government has agreed to commute the death sentence for 15 Indian nationals to life imprisonment. In a series of tweets, Swaraj thanked Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Emir has ordered the reduction in the prison sentences of 119 Indian nationals, she tweeted. She said the Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all “possible assistance to the Indian nationals being released from the prison”.

On September 26, Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the ruler of United Arab Emirates city Sharjah, had promised to release all prisoners from Kerala who have completed three years in jail for civil offences.