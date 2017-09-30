The Border Security Force officials on Saturday said its personnel discovered a 14-feet-long tunnel being dug from the Pakistan side along the international border in Jammu’s Arnia sector, PTI reported. The security personnel said they recovered “war-like” store from the tunnel.

“An under-construction tunnel was found during a sanitisation operation along the border between the Vikram and Patel posts near Damana,” PTI quoted the officials as saying.

The officials said a search of the tunnel indicated the “presence of armed infiltrators who managed to flee back”.

A special drive is being conducted to find and shut down tunnels along the international border, after recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Arnia left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.

“Whatever method Pakistan uses, the Army and Border Security Force are capable of foiling it,” Minister of State for Home Jitendra Singh told ANI after the tunnel was found. “They have full liberty from the government.”