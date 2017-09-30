In photos: Modi says festivals teach inclusiveness, as devotees across the nation celebrate Dussehra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said festivals teach inclusiveness. He was speaking at a Dussehra celebration held at New Delhi’s Red Fort Ground. Modi asked Indians to commit to doing something noteworthy for the nation.
“Such a festival should not be just about celebrations, it should also lead to some mission,” the prime minister said in a brief speech. “Our festivals are a medium to educate society, and it has been a tradition for our festivals to lead society towards inclusiveness,” PM Modi said.
President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of Lord Ram’s values and how they were still relevant.
The nine-day celebration of each form of Goddess Durga – Navratri – culminates with Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, the day of victory of good over evil, a message both leaders stuck to in their speeches.