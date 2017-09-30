Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said festivals teach inclusiveness. He was speaking at a Dussehra celebration held at New Delhi’s Red Fort Ground. Modi asked Indians to commit to doing something noteworthy for the nation.

“Such a festival should not be just about celebrations, it should also lead to some mission,” the prime minister said in a brief speech. “Our festivals are a medium to educate society, and it has been a tradition for our festivals to lead society towards inclusiveness,” PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of Lord Ram’s values and how they were still relevant.

The nine-day celebration of each form of Goddess Durga – Navratri – culminates with Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, the day of victory of good over evil, a message both leaders stuck to in their speeches.

Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad burnt at Delhi's Red Fort Ground in the presence of President Kovind and PM Modi & Vice President. pic.twitter.com/JBr2pUcB77 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2017

Dussehra festivities were marked across the country

Bihar: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad burnt in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. #Vijayadashmi. pic.twitter.com/gQHkUBJb8H — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017

Kanpur: People offer prayers to Ravan at Dashanan Temple on Dussehra; temple opens every year only in the morning of Dussehra pic.twitter.com/nim2ps2HEP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2017

Visuals of Durga idol immersion procession in Tripura's Agartala. pic.twitter.com/GGoRnJDBxW — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017

Artists enact the Ramlila in New Delhi. (Credit: PTI)