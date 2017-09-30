A look at the headlines right now:

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders officials to spend ‘whatever is necessary’ to improve safety: After the Mumbai stampede, the minister also said that additional escalators had been sanctioned for crowded stations in Mumbai. BSF unearths tunnel from Pakistan with ‘war-like’ material in Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force officials said a search of the tunnel indicated the ‘presence of armed infiltrators who managed to flee back’. North Korea and United States in ‘direct contact’, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: This is the first time the Trump administration has revealed that lines of communication were open between the two nations. Shiv Sena workers attack doctor after hospital staff inscribe numbers on Mumbai stampede victims: Photos of the victims with numbers on their foreheads were put up to expedite the process of identification, KEM hospital said. We won’t allow bullet train until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5. Modi says festivals teach inclusiveness, as devotees across the nation celebrate Dussehra: President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of the relevance of Lord Ram’s values. Kuwait commutes death sentences of 15 Indian nationals to life imprisonment, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all possible assistance to the Indian nationals being released from the prison, she said. Police arrest seven suspected Babbar Khalsa militants in Ludhiana: The arrested militants were allegedly planning to kill politicians and writers who were against the Khalistan movement. Starting November, Tata Motors will supply e-cars to all government departments: The firm quoted the lowest price for the vehicles, each costing Rs 11.2 lakh inclusive of GST and a five-year warranty. Ram Rahim Singh’s driver moves court, wants his statement recorded once again in murder case: Khatta Singh, who had given his first statement in the killing of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2007, retracted it in 2012.