The big news: Railway minister gives officials free hand to ensure safety, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BSF unearthed a tunnel from Pakistan in Jammu, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US and North Korea were in ‘direct contact’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders officials to spend ‘whatever is necessary’ to improve safety: After the Mumbai stampede, the minister also said that additional escalators had been sanctioned for crowded stations in Mumbai.
- BSF unearths tunnel from Pakistan with ‘war-like’ material in Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force officials said a search of the tunnel indicated the ‘presence of armed infiltrators who managed to flee back’.
- North Korea and United States in ‘direct contact’, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: This is the first time the Trump administration has revealed that lines of communication were open between the two nations.
- Shiv Sena workers attack doctor after hospital staff inscribe numbers on Mumbai stampede victims: Photos of the victims with numbers on their foreheads were put up to expedite the process of identification, KEM hospital said.
- We won’t allow bullet train until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5.
- Modi says festivals teach inclusiveness, as devotees across the nation celebrate Dussehra: President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of the relevance of Lord Ram’s values.
- Kuwait commutes death sentences of 15 Indian nationals to life imprisonment, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all possible assistance to the Indian nationals being released from the prison, she said.
- Police arrest seven suspected Babbar Khalsa militants in Ludhiana: The arrested militants were allegedly planning to kill politicians and writers who were against the Khalistan movement.
- Starting November, Tata Motors will supply e-cars to all government departments: The firm quoted the lowest price for the vehicles, each costing Rs 11.2 lakh inclusive of GST and a five-year warranty.
- Ram Rahim Singh’s driver moves court, wants his statement recorded once again in murder case: Khatta Singh, who had given his first statement in the killing of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2007, retracted it in 2012.