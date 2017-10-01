A look at the headlines right now:

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders officials to spend 'whatever is necessary' to improve safety: After the Mumbai stampede, the minister also said that additional escalators had been sanctioned for crowded stations in Mumbai. People in border areas are an asset, they should not migrate, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Many people leave the border areas in Uttarakhand because of a lack of livelihood opportunities, the border police said. Hafiz Saeed sends Rs 100-million defamation suit to Pakistan foreign minister: Khawaja Asif had said that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was one of the 'darlings' of the US and was once 'dined and wined' in the White House. Leering at a child is punishable under Pocso Act, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a plea filed by two men seeking to quash an FIR filed against them under the Act. BSF unearths tunnel from Pakistan with 'war-like' material in Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force officials said a search of the tunnel indicated the 'presence of armed infiltrators who managed to flee back'. North Korea and United States in 'direct contact', says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: This is the first time the Trump administration has revealed that lines of communication were open between the two nations. Police arrest seven suspected Babbar Khalsa militants in Ludhiana: The arrested militants were allegedly planning to kill politicians and writers who were against the Khalistan movement. We won't allow bullet train until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5. Starting November, Tata Motors will supply e-cars to all government departments: The firm quoted the lowest price for the vehicles, each costing Rs 11.2 lakh inclusive of GST and a five-year warranty.