The big news: Railways issues directives to start improving safety, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The home minister said people in border areas should not migrate, and Hafiz Saeed accused Pakistan’s foreign minister of defaming him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders officials to spend ‘whatever is necessary’ to improve safety: After the Mumbai stampede, the minister also said that additional escalators had been sanctioned for crowded stations in Mumbai.
- People in border areas are an asset, they should not migrate, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Many people leave the border areas in Uttarakhand because of a lack of livelihood opportunities, the border police said.
- Hafiz Saeed sends Rs 100-million defamation suit to Pakistan foreign minister: Khawaja Asif had said that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was one of the ‘darlings’ of the US and was once ‘dined and wined’ in the White House.
- Leering at a child is punishable under Pocso Act, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a plea filed by two men seeking to quash an FIR filed against them under the Act.
- BSF unearths tunnel from Pakistan with ‘war-like’ material in Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force officials said a search of the tunnel indicated the ‘presence of armed infiltrators who managed to flee back’.
- North Korea and United States in ‘direct contact’, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: This is the first time the Trump administration has revealed that lines of communication were open between the two nations.
- Police arrest seven suspected Babbar Khalsa militants in Ludhiana: The arrested militants were allegedly planning to kill politicians and writers who were against the Khalistan movement.
- We won’t allow bullet train until local railway is revamped, says Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief said his party would march to the Western Railway headquarter in Mumbai on October 5.
- Starting November, Tata Motors will supply e-cars to all government departments: The firm quoted the lowest price for the vehicles, each costing Rs 11.2 lakh inclusive of GST and a five-year warranty.