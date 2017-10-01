A tribal woman in Gujarat died and four people were critically injured after they were tortured for allegedly being involved in “witchcraft,” The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

On Friday night, Paruben Janabhai Pawar, her husband Janabhai Pawar, Anaben Pawar, Nachjibhai Bhisara and Rajyuben Bhisara were taken to the temple in Kadmal village of Dang district, where an “exorcist” tortured them under the guise of performing rituals, while the other villagers watched, the police said. They were branded with a hot iron and made to walk on burning charcoal.

They were initially taken to the Ahwa Civil Hospital, where Paruben Pawar died. The others were then shifted to the Valsad Civil Hospital. The report, citing sources, said that some villagers had called in an “exorcist” after a few people complained of fever, and subsequently blamed it on so-called witchcraft.

The police have arrested five men in connection with the incident based on village Sarpanch Vanitaben Chaudhary’s complaint.

“The exorcist, with the help of some villagers, had tortured the people who they claimed were carrying out witchcraft activities,” Sub-Inspector RC Vasava of Subir Police Station said. “We have arrested five people in this connection…we are also trying to identify the exorcist involved in the death of a woman.”

Soon after the five were arrested, a group of 20 people beat up Chaudhary’s husband, who also had to be hospitalised. Vasava added that the police have registered a complaint of rioting and are looking for those involved in the attack on the sarpanch’s husband.