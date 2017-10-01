A look at the headlines right now:

Tender for new foot overbridge at Elphinstone was put out hours after stampede, says report: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered officials to spend ‘whatever is necessary’ to improve safety. Retired Army officer has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship. ‘Don’t believe fake news’, Donald Trump says in response to San Juan mayor’s plea for help: Much of Puerto Rico is still without power, and rescue efforts have allegedly been mismanaged, while the US’ administration has responded slowly. Thousands march in Dublin against Ireland’s law banning abortion: Irish women seeking to abort, even in cases of rape, must travel abroad as the Constitution gives an unborn child an equal right to life as its mother. Delhi’s air goes from moderate to poor, likely to get worse soon: Traffic congestion due to Dussehra could have made air quality worse from September 27, experts said. Infant mortality rate drops 8% in 2016, Goa registers least deaths: Madhya Pradesh, with 47 deaths per 1,000 live births, and Assam and Odisha, with 44 each, had the worst figures. People in border areas are an asset, they should not migrate, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Many people leave the border areas in Uttarakhand because of a lack of livelihood opportunities, the border police said. Woman dies after being tortured for practising ‘witchcraft’ in Gujarat, four others critically injured: The police have arrested five men in connection with the incident. Hafiz Saeed sues Pakistan foreign minister for Rs 100 million for defamation: Khawaja Asif had said that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was one of the ‘darlings’ of the US and was once ‘dined and wined’ in the White House. Leering at a child is punishable under Pocso Act, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a plea filed by two men seeking to quash an FIR filed against them under the Act.