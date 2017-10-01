The big news: Tender for Elphinstone overbridge was out only after stampede, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A retired Army officer was asked to prove he is Indian, and Donald Trump insulted San Juan’s mayor after she asked for help to rebuild city.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tender for new foot overbridge at Elphinstone was put out hours after stampede, says report: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered officials to spend ‘whatever is necessary’ to improve safety.
- Retired Army officer has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship.
- ‘Don’t believe fake news’, Donald Trump says in response to San Juan mayor’s plea for help: Much of Puerto Rico is still without power, and rescue efforts have allegedly been mismanaged, while the US’ administration has responded slowly.
- Thousands march in Dublin against Ireland’s law banning abortion: Irish women seeking to abort, even in cases of rape, must travel abroad as the Constitution gives an unborn child an equal right to life as its mother.
- Delhi’s air goes from moderate to poor, likely to get worse soon: Traffic congestion due to Dussehra could have made air quality worse from September 27, experts said.
- Infant mortality rate drops 8% in 2016, Goa registers least deaths: Madhya Pradesh, with 47 deaths per 1,000 live births, and Assam and Odisha, with 44 each, had the worst figures.
- People in border areas are an asset, they should not migrate, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Many people leave the border areas in Uttarakhand because of a lack of livelihood opportunities, the border police said.
- Woman dies after being tortured for practising ‘witchcraft’ in Gujarat, four others critically injured: The police have arrested five men in connection with the incident.
- Hafiz Saeed sues Pakistan foreign minister for Rs 100 million for defamation: Khawaja Asif had said that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was one of the ‘darlings’ of the US and was once ‘dined and wined’ in the White House.
- Leering at a child is punishable under Pocso Act, says Bombay High Court: The court was hearing a plea filed by two men seeking to quash an FIR filed against them under the Act.