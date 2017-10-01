Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Sunday announced that he will form a new party called the “Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh”. The new outfit will support the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, News18 reported.

Rane had resigned from the Congress on September 21.

On Twitter, he said the motto of the party will be “Will keep our word”. The Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh will be registered, and an election symbol will be decided soon, he said.

#BREAKING - Former Congress Leader Narayan Rane forms his own party. His party will support the BJP. pic.twitter.com/6ZbxpBTawb — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 1, 2017

माझ्या नविन पक्षाचे नाव आहे

"महाराष्ट्र स्वाभिमान पक्ष" — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) October 1, 2017

महाराष्ट्र राज्याचे, राज्यातील सर्व जनतेचे गतिमान विकास होण्यासाठी घटनेच्या अधीन राहून सर्वतोपरी प्रयत्न "महाराष्ट्र स्वाभिमान पक्ष" करेल. — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) October 1, 2017

महाराष्ट्र स्वाभिमान पक्षाचे चिन्ह व झेंडा लवकरच जाहीर करू... — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) October 1, 2017

Rane had resigned from the Congress a day after he claimed that the party had gone back on its promise of making him the chief minister of Maharashtra.

“I went to the Congress because I was assured that I will be made chief minister in six months,” said Rane, who had joined the party in 2005 after being expelled from the Shiv Sena.

He had also claimed that the Shiv Sena had asked him to return to the party. “For me, there are vacancies everywhere, even in the Shiv Sena. But I won’t go there,” he said.

Rane had criticised the Congress for being unfair to him and his supporters.