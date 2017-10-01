Spain: 38 injured as police crack down on Catalan voters during independence referendum
The police fired rubber projectiles at people lining up to vote in Barcelona.
At least 38 Catalans were injured in clashes with the Spanish Police, who tried to block voting in a referendum seeking independence for Catalonia.
About 73% of the polling stations across the Catalan region in north-eastern Spain opened for voting on Sunday, despite efforts by the police to block the referendum, the Catalan government said.
The Spanish Police were in riot gear as they tried to stop people from voting. There were constant attacks on the computer systems, as well, said Jordi Turull of the Catalan government.
Voting began at 9 am.
Tensions between Madrid and Catalonia have been high since a Spanish court declared the referendum unconstitutional on September 7. The Spanish government had also pledged to not allow the vote happen.
On Sunday, police prevented several potential voters from entering voting booths. They also seized ballot papers and boxes, the BBC reported.