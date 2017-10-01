At least 38 Catalans were injured in clashes with the Spanish Police, who tried to block voting in a referendum seeking independence for Catalonia.

About 73% of the polling stations across the Catalan region in north-eastern Spain opened for voting on Sunday, despite efforts by the police to block the referendum, the Catalan government said.

Catalonia’s emergency services have treated 38 people who have been injured as a result of the repression by Spanish police — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 1, 2017

The Spanish Police were in riot gear as they tried to stop people from voting. There were constant attacks on the computer systems, as well, said Jordi Turull of the Catalan government.

The police fired rubber projectiles at people lining up to vote in Barcelona, AP reported. Voting began at 9 am.

Tensions between Madrid and Catalonia have been high since a Spanish court declared the referendum unconstitutional on September 7. The Spanish government had also pledged to not allow the vote happen.

On Sunday, police prevented several potential voters from entering voting booths. They also seized ballot papers and boxes, the BBC reported.

Spokesman Turull: "We ask the people of Catalonia to continue as they have done until now to peacefully defend their basic right to vote" — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 1, 2017

#BREAKING: Catalonia independence voters injured by Spanish riot police as they attempt to vote for independence. pic.twitter.com/ddvZjp8ib6 — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) October 1, 2017

BREAKING: Catalonia referendum: Spanish police fire rubber projectiles at protesters outside Barcelona voting center. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2017