The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday detained half a dozen mourners observing Muharram at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. They were baton-charged, according to the Rising Kashmir.

A video of the clash between mourners and police on Saturday was posted by the Greater Kashmir.

For the third consecutive day, restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prevents five or more individuals from assembling at a place, continued to remain in effect in Srinagar in areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, PTI reported.

Traditional Muharram processions have been banned in the region ever since militancy started gaining ground in 1990. Prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent any breach of peace on the 10th day of Muharram.

“There are apprehensions that miscreants may disturb the procession and create law and order problems, which may result in breach of peace and public tranquility and may cause loss of life and property,” an official was quoted as saying.