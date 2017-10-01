A Paris-Los Angeles Air France flight with 520 people aboard had to divert and make an emergency landing in Canada on Saturday after an engine suffered “serious damage”. All those in the Airbus A380 aircraft were evacuated without any injuries, an Air France spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Passengers described hearing a loud noise about five hours into the flight just after it crossed the southern tip of Greenland, The New York Times reported.

Visuals posted on social media by passengers and their friends showed extensive damage to the front of the outer starboard engine.