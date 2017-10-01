The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday doubled the reward to Rs 6 lakh for information on the incidents of braid chopping in the Valley, the Hindustan Times reported. Two more such incidents were reported from Chadoora area in Budgam district on Saturday.

The state’s Director General of Police SP Vaid (pictured above) told the Hindustan Times: “In Kashmir, rumours are being spread that security forces are behind these incidents...The incidents seem similar to what was happening in the rest of the country, but here, there is a chance that separatists and terrorists might use the incidents to their benefit.”

Several girls and women in parts of the Valley have complained over the past month of their hair being mysteriously cut, the Greater Kashmir reported. They told the police that unknown persons cut their hair after using some spray to make them unconscious.

More than 50 incidents were reported in the Jammu region, as well, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday met senior civil and police officers to discuss the matter. She asked the director general of police to form special teams in every district and track down the culprits spreading fear among young women by chopping their hair.

Recently, the state police had formed special investigation teams in every district of the Valley to investigate the incidents.

Similar complaints were filed in other North Indian states in August.