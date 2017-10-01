A police officer was stabbed and at least four pedestrians were run down in Edmonton in Canada on Saturday night, in what officials said could be an act of terror, the Edmonton Journal reported.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested after two hours of a police chase. The incident took place around 8.15 pm.

City Police Chief Rod Knecht (pictured above) said a flag of the Islamic State group was seen on the vehicle.

The car first struck the traffic police officer, “sending him flying through the air 15 feet before colliding with the officer’s cruiser”, Knecht said. The suspect then got out of his car and stabbed the policeman with a knife multiple times.

The officer was said to be controlling traffic at a Canadian Football League match.