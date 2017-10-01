Two people were killed on Sunday after a man attacked them with a knife near a railway station in Marseille in France, French daily Le Monde reported. The incident took place near the city’s r̥around 1.45 pm.

France’s national police said the situation had been resolved and the assailant “neutralised and shot down”. The perpetrator allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before the attack, an official told Le Monde.

Train traffic has been stopped, the police said. They had earlier asked citizens to avoid the area.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter that he was heading to the scene of the crime.

On September 17, two American students were injured in an acid attack at the same railway station.