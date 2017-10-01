The big news: Rahul Gandhi may take over as Congress president after Diwali, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hundreds were injured in clashes with the police during the Catalonia referendum in Spain, and the Indian government raised the price of LPG.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi may take over as Congress president soon after Diwali, says Sachin Pilot: The party leader also said that belonging to a political family should not be a disqualification for the top post.
- Over 300 injured as Spain Police crack down on Catalan voters during independence referendum: Eleven officers were also injured, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.
- Subsidised LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 1.50 from Sunday, jet fuel price hiked 6%: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked oil companies to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month to remove all subsidies by next March.
- A retired Army officer in Assam has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship.
- Two killed in knife attack near railway station in Marseille in France: Security forces have shot the assailant dead.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police to award Rs 6 lakh for information on braid choppers mystery: Two more such incidents were reported from the Chadoora area in Budgam district on Saturday.
- US court halves fine imposed on TCS for allegedly stealing software code from another firm: The Tata Group company plans to appeal against the charges again.
- Italy to expel North Korean envoy, but maintain diplomatic ties as a communication channel: Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano warned Pyongyang that ‘isolation is inevitable if it does not change course’ on its nuclear programme.
- Reliance Communications calls off merger plan with Aircel: Anil Ambani’s company cited delays in getting necessary approvals and heating competition in the telecom sector as reasons for backing out of the deal.
- Samuel Irving Newhouse, chairman emeritus of Condé Nast, dies at 89: A spokesperson for his family said he succumbed to a long illness.