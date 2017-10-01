A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi may take over as Congress president soon after Diwali, says Sachin Pilot: The party leader also said that belonging to a political family should not be a disqualification for the top post. Over 300 injured as Spain Police crack down on Catalan voters during independence referendum: Eleven officers were also injured, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry. Subsidised LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 1.50 from Sunday, jet fuel price hiked 6%: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked oil companies to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month to remove all subsidies by next March. A retired Army officer in Assam has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship. Two killed in knife attack near railway station in Marseille in France: Security forces have shot the assailant dead. Jammu and Kashmir Police to award Rs 6 lakh for information on braid choppers mystery: Two more such incidents were reported from the Chadoora area in Budgam district on Saturday. US court halves fine imposed on TCS for allegedly stealing software code from another firm: The Tata Group company plans to appeal against the charges again. Italy to expel North Korean envoy, but maintain diplomatic ties as a communication channel: Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano warned Pyongyang that ‘isolation is inevitable if it does not change course’ on its nuclear programme. Reliance Communications calls off merger plan with Aircel: Anil Ambani’s company cited delays in getting necessary approvals and heating competition in the telecom sector as reasons for backing out of the deal. Samuel Irving Newhouse, chairman emeritus of Condé Nast, dies at 89: A spokesperson for his family said he succumbed to a long illness.

