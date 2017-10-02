A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi may take over as Congress president soon after Diwali, says Sachin Pilot: The party leader also said that belonging to a political family should not be a disqualification for the top post. Catalonia has ‘won right to statehood’, its leader says after banned independence referendum: More than 20 lakh Catalans have backed the call to break away from Spain. A retired Army officer in Assam has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship. Subsidised LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 1.50 from Sunday, jet fuel price hiked 6%: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked oil companies to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month to remove all subsidies by next March. Police baton-charge mourners on Muharram in Srinagar, detain some: Processions have been banned in the region since the advent of militancy in the 1990s. Five injured in suspected terror attack in Canada: A man driving a car stabbed a police officer and then ran down pedestrians. Italy to expel North Korean envoy, but maintain diplomatic ties as a communication channel: Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano warned Pyongyang that ‘isolation is inevitable if it does not change course’ on its nuclear programme. Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack in France: Extremist groups have been using the nation’s military action against them in Syria, Iraq and West Africa as a reason to ask followers to target France. Reliance Communications calls off merger plan with Aircel: Anil Ambani’s company cited delays in getting necessary approvals and heating competition in the telecom sector as reasons for backing out of the deal. US court halves fine imposed on TCS for allegedly stealing software code from another firm: The Tata Group company plans to appeal against the charges again.