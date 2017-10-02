The big news: Rahul Gandhi likely to become the Congress President soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Catalonia voted to break away from Spain even as Madrid rejected the referendum, and a former Army officer was asked to prove his citizenship.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi may take over as Congress president soon after Diwali, says Sachin Pilot: The party leader also said that belonging to a political family should not be a disqualification for the top post.
- Catalonia has ‘won right to statehood’, its leader says after banned independence referendum: More than 20 lakh Catalans have backed the call to break away from Spain.
- A retired Army officer in Assam has been asked to prove he is not an illegal immigrant: Mohammad Azmal Hoque said wife had also been summoned by a foreigners’ tribunal in 2012 asking her to prove her citizenship.
- Subsidised LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 1.50 from Sunday, jet fuel price hiked 6%: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked oil companies to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month to remove all subsidies by next March.
- Police baton-charge mourners on Muharram in Srinagar, detain some: Processions have been banned in the region since the advent of militancy in the 1990s.
- Five injured in suspected terror attack in Canada: A man driving a car stabbed a police officer and then ran down pedestrians.
- Italy to expel North Korean envoy, but maintain diplomatic ties as a communication channel: Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano warned Pyongyang that ‘isolation is inevitable if it does not change course’ on its nuclear programme.
- Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack in France: Extremist groups have been using the nation’s military action against them in Syria, Iraq and West Africa as a reason to ask followers to target France.
- Reliance Communications calls off merger plan with Aircel: Anil Ambani’s company cited delays in getting necessary approvals and heating competition in the telecom sector as reasons for backing out of the deal.
- US court halves fine imposed on TCS for allegedly stealing software code from another firm: The Tata Group company plans to appeal against the charges again.