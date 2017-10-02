Communal clashes broke out in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday during Muharram processions and Dussehra celebrations. Several people were injured in the incidents.

Uttar Pradesh

In Kanpur, at least 12 people were injured, and six vehicles – four motorcycles and two cars – were set on fire after several Hindus and Muslims clashed in Parampurwa area, The Times of India reported. Police had to resort to cane-charge to bring the situation under control.

Inspector General of Police Alok Singh told the daily that the incident took place when the Muharram procession deviated from its route. A witness to the incident said that the clashes broke out when the Muslim community tried to take the Muharram procession over a Hindu-dominated area of the city.

Param Purwa (Kanpur): Tension between 2 groups over Tazia procession route. Nobody reported hurt, situation under control (earlier visuals). pic.twitter.com/AGpANsht77 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2017

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia city, six people were injured over a petty dispute involving children from the two communities, PTI reported.

District Magistrate Surendra Vikram said the incident occurred at a Durga Puja fair, and there were some reports of stone pelting, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

Bihar

In Jamui town, a nine-year-old boy was injured in stone pelting during an idol immersion procession on Saturday, The Times of India reported. After the boy was injured, members of the Hindu community retaliated with an attack on a Muharram procession on Sunday.

Jamui’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nisar Ahmed said that some people were pelting stones at those taking out the idol immersion procession from the terraces of some houses. Additional forces were deployed to bring the situation under control, and the administration put both the processions on hold.