Ten-year-old killed, several injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, say police
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector and a search operation was launched.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said a 10-year-old boy was killed in a firing in Poonch district’s Kerni sector after Pakistan violated the ceasefire. An encounter between the security forces and the militants is underway in Kerni and Digwar sectors of Poonch.
At least five civilians were injured in the firing that took place on Monday at the two areas.
“After Pakistan’s Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions, the Indian military retaliated strongly and effectively,” IANS quoted unidentified officials as saying.
Meanwhile, the security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one suspect. A search operation for the suspected militants is underway, ANI reported.