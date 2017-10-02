Fresh floods have hit Assam, affecting five districts and more than 78,000 people, according to a report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

The state has been affected by floods since April – over 25 lakh people were displaced in 29 districts in the first floods, and nearly 3.5 lakh people were affected by more in August. More than 150 people had died.

In the most recent case of flooding, a total of 86 villages were inundated in Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Goalpara, Hojai and Karbi Anglong districts. Goalpara, which is on the Assam-Meghalaya border, was the worst-hit as more than 41,000 people were affected, followed by over 29,000 in South Salmara.

Over 300 hectares of crop area has also been damaged by the flooding, the report said. Almost 10,000 people were moved to the 18 relief camps set up across Goalpara and Karli Anglong. Though animals in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries were not washed away or injured, more than 15,800 other animals were affected, the report added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the administration to step up its rescue operations, PTI reported. He has also asked deputy commissioners to ensure that essential items such as food, water and medical help are available to everyone.