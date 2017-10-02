President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his birth anniversary. Several other political leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani were also present at Rajghat.

“The biggest tribute we can pay to the Father of the Nation is to follow his ideals in letter and spirit,” Naidu wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Fight against poverty, corruption, illiteracy, casteism, communalism, gender discrimination, atrocities against weaker sections.”

Kovind, Modi and Singh also paid floral tributes at former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s memorial at Vijay Ghat on Monday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Earlier on Monday, Modi shared a video paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. “I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a video of Shastri on the micro-blogging website.

Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on October 2, 2014, with a vision of achieving Clean India by 2019. On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will launch ‘Swachchata-ni 60-Minute’ as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, ANI reported.

Several political leaders and school students are participating in cleanliness drives on Monday.

