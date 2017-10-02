At least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire during a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip near Mandalay Bay Hotel on Monday, reported Reuters. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that one suspect was down after the shooting near Mandalay Bay casino that left 24 people injured.

“This is an active investigation,” Las Vegas police said on Twitter. “Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.”

Several videos on social media showed hundreds of people fleeing from the shooting site. Part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 was shut down. McCarran International Airport said it had temporarily halted flights in and out of the Las Vegas Airport in response to the shooting incident.

The Las Vegas hospital is treating several people for gunshot wounds, Al Jazeera quoted University Medical Center spokesperson Danita Cohen as saying.

JUST IN: At least two people dead, 24 injured with suspected gunshot wounds at Las Vegas hospital - hospital spokesman pic.twitter.com/3tgcO0EMC5 — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) October 2, 2017

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017