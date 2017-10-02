Unidentified people targeted the Dera Sacha Sauda’s Naam Charcha Ghar, or prayer hall, in Daboda village of Jhajjar district in Haryana on Saturday, and stole some clothes and other valuables, The Times of India reported.

The police have registered a case in Bahadurgarh and begun investigations based on the complaint of Jaipal, the Naam Charcha Ghar’s caretaker. “We have also asked the local management to provide details [if they suspect anyone],” Inspector Jasveer Singh of the Bahadurgarh Sadar Police Station was quoted as saying.

On Saturday evening, Jaipal found the locks of a room broken during his routine inspection of the property. The burglars had ransacked the premises, and stolen one of Singh’s clothes, that followers used to venerate. Besides that, they also stole CCTV cameras, hard discs, computers and many other valuables.

The premises have been abandoned since Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction for rape on August 25. On August 28, he was sentenced to twenty years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002.