The Agra Police registered a First Information Report against 60 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for engaging in “celebratory firing” as part of Dussehra festivities on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.

Twenty-nine people have been named, while the rest are still being identified, the police said. The incident took place at a temple near the Agra Fort, a popular tourist attraction. The group, which had guns, pistols and swords, allegedly raised slogans against other communities, and sought a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The way [the] firing has been done, in [the] open, at a venue so near to tourist place of Agra Fort, makes the matter serious and calls for action,” Agra Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh told the daily. Those responsible for making these inflammatory religious remarks and firing in the open would be identified based on photographs and videos, he added.

#WATCH: Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal workers brandish & fire arms in the air on #vijayadashami in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. pic.twitter.com/PjQi15j6jY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2017

Singh added that gun licences of those who are found to have violated the law would be cancelled.

Local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sunil Parashar defended the group’s actions and said, “The firing was within the temple complex and not at any public place.” The “shastra pujan”, a ritual performed during Vijay Dashami, was also held at the Hanuman Temple, located far away from the Agra Fort, he said. “So there was nothing objectionable.”