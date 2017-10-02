A look at the headlines right now:

Toll rises to 20 after shooting reported at a country music festival in Las Vegas, one suspect killed: Flights in and out of Las Vegas Airport were temporarily halted. Two children killed, several injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector and a search operation was launched. Clashes break out during Muharram, Dussehra processions in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: Police baton-charged mourners on Muharram in Srinagar. Journalists stage protest in Delhi condemning attack on media: At least four journalists in Delhi and Noida have so far filed police complaints, saying they had recently received death threats on WhatsApp. Dalit man beaten to death for attending garba event in Gujarat’s Anand district, says report: Jayesh Solanki was killed in the heat of the moment, as there was no rivalry between him and the accused, a police official said. Austria’s burqa ban comes into force: Starting October 1, the Austrian government banned use of full-face Muslim veils, medical masks and party masks in public. Two accused plead not guilty in Kim Jong-nam murder trial in Malaysia: The accused have claimed that they were asked to carry out the act as part of a prank for a reality TV show. Car sales in September rise robustly, heavy buying during festive season: Automobile market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported an increase of 10.3% in total domestic sales. ‘If someone harasses you, slap him’, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan tells women: The BJP leader from Mumbai said it was up to women ‘not to harbour self-pity’. Talks with North Korea a waste of time, says Donald Trump: The US President’s comments came hours after his Secretary of State said US officials were in direct contact with their North Korean counterparts.