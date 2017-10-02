The big news: 20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting in Las Vegas, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two children died after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, and several people were injured in communal clashes in UP and Bihar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll rises to 20 after shooting reported at a country music festival in Las Vegas, one suspect killed: Flights in and out of Las Vegas Airport were temporarily halted.
- Two children killed, several injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector and a search operation was launched.
- Clashes break out during Muharram, Dussehra processions in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: Police baton-charged mourners on Muharram in Srinagar.
- Journalists stage protest in Delhi condemning attack on media: At least four journalists in Delhi and Noida have so far filed police complaints, saying they had recently received death threats on WhatsApp.
- Dalit man beaten to death for attending garba event in Gujarat’s Anand district, says report: Jayesh Solanki was killed in the heat of the moment, as there was no rivalry between him and the accused, a police official said.
- Austria’s burqa ban comes into force: Starting October 1, the Austrian government banned use of full-face Muslim veils, medical masks and party masks in public.
- Two accused plead not guilty in Kim Jong-nam murder trial in Malaysia: The accused have claimed that they were asked to carry out the act as part of a prank for a reality TV show.
- Car sales in September rise robustly, heavy buying during festive season: Automobile market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported an increase of 10.3% in total domestic sales.
- ‘If someone harasses you, slap him’, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan tells women: The BJP leader from Mumbai said it was up to women ‘not to harbour self-pity’.
- Talks with North Korea a waste of time, says Donald Trump: The US President’s comments came hours after his Secretary of State said US officials were in direct contact with their North Korean counterparts.