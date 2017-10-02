Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Monday accused three generations of the Congress party of insulting Gujarat as he sounded the poll bugle for his party in the state, PTI reported. Gujarat will go to polls later this year, PTI reported.

“Rahul Gandhi comes here and seeks answer from us about what the BJP has done for the state,” Shah said after paying his tributes to the late Congress leader and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his ancestral home in Karamsad. “We are seeking an answer from you (the Congress) for injustices that three generations of your rule did to us.” Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s had toured Gujarat last week.

Agar Rahul ko Gujarat ke sapne aate hain toh unko pura karne ke liye Italy nahi, Porbandar aana padega: Amit Shah in Porbandar pic.twitter.com/5IY1gKPBGP — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

Shah said the first generation of Congress had “insulted Sardar Patel by not giving him his due recognition and a Bharat Ratna”. “Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did injustice to Morarji Desai, and the third generation of (Congress leaders) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have done injustice to Narendra Modi. Gujarat seeks answer for that.”

During his tour of the state last week, the Congress scion had said that the BJP government in Gujarat was controlled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. “These days, Gujarat’s government is run by a remote control.”

Shah listed the BJP’s acheivements in Gujarat, and said, “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the people of the state will make fun of those who mock Gujarat’s development model.”