The principal of Ryan International School who was suspended after a Class 2 student was murdered in a toilet on the Bhondsi campus has joined the group’s Sector 40 branch in Gurugram as a teacher, the Hindustan Times reported.

Neerja Batra was the officiating principal at the Bhondsi branch where the student was found with his throat slit on September 8. A bus conductor was arrested later that day for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him. Batra was suspended for negligence.

Batra, who has been working with the chain for around 20 years, was cleared by the district administration to join the Sector 40 branch, Hindustan Times reported on Monday. “I had ordered to send her to the Sector 40 branch of Ryan International School as she was not responsible for the incident,” the Hindustan Times quoted Vinay Pratap Singh, Gurugram deputy commissioner, as saying. Singh is the administrator of the school for three months by a government order.

“She had done her bit by informing the school management of lapses in safety and security through emails. If she had not sent the emails, she would have also been arrested for negligence.” The boy’s murder had sparked outrage among parents in Gurugram, several of whom protested for days after the incident outside the school.

Case update

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 28 had stayed the arrest of the owners of Ryan International School until the next hearing, which is on October 7.

Three men, including the bus conductor, who were arrested for their involvement in the boy’s death were sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation on September 23.