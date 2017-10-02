A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Subsidised LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 1.50 from Sunday, jet fuel price hiked 6%: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked oil companies to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month to remove all subsidies by next March.

Reliance Communications calls off merger plan with Aircel: Anil Ambani’s company cited delays in getting necessary approvals and heating competition in the telecom sector as reasons for backing out of the deal. It is possible to have fewer Goods and Services Tax slabs in the future, says Arun Jaitley: There is scope to reduce compliance burden for small taxpayers, the finance minister said. Car sales in September rose robustly, heavy buying during festive season: Automobile market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported an increase of 10.3% in total domestic sales. US court halves fine imposed on TCS for allegedly stealing software code from another firm: The Tata Group company plans to appeal against the charges again. UAE introduces ‘sin taxes’ on tobacco, energy drinks: The move comes three months before six Gulf countries are set to impose value-added taxes. Starting November, Tata Motors will supply e-cars to all government departments: The firm quoted the lowest price for the vehicles, each costing Rs 11.2 lakh inclusive of GST and a five-year warranty. Sebi defers order asking companies to inform stock exchanges if they default on loan payments: The implementation of the directive has been put off ‘until further notice’.