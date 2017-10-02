Watch: Singer Aditya Narayan argues with IndiGo staff at Raipur airport
The airline said the playback singer would not be allowed to travel if misbehaves with the staff again.
IndiGo on Monday confirmed that singer Aditya Narayan lost his temper and verbally abused airline staff during an altercation at Raipur airport. Narayan will not be allowed to travel if he repeats his behaviour, IndiGo said.
A video of the argument had surfaced online on Sunday, in which Narayan is seen talking loudly to an IndiGo staff member. He refused to pay for checking in extra baggage and used profanity with a female staff member and a duty manager, said IndiGo, according to ANI. He later apologised to the staff.
Aditya Narayan is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, and hosts the children’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma L’il Champs.
VVIPs’ tantrums at airports
On September 8, the Centre had announced guidelines for placing passengers on its new “no-fly list”. Passengers seen as a threat to others will be barred from flying for a period depending on the nature of the offence they have committed, according to the guidelines.
After several incidents of misbehaviour were reported at airports and on flights by some lawmakers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had on June 20 had said that a national “no-fly list” would be rolled out. Sinha said India was the first country to have a no-fly list on the grounds of safety.