IndiGo on Monday confirmed that singer Aditya Narayan lost his temper and verbally abused airline staff during an altercation at Raipur airport. Narayan will not be allowed to travel if he repeats his behaviour, IndiGo said.

A video of the argument had surfaced online on Sunday, in which Narayan is seen talking loudly to an IndiGo staff member. He refused to pay for checking in extra baggage and used profanity with a female staff member and a duty manager, said IndiGo, according to ANI. He later apologised to the staff.

Aditya Narayan is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, and hosts the children’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma L’il Champs.

Amount to be paid for carriage of excess baggage came to 13000 INR. He refused to pay this amount to the female check in staff member:IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

He said he will not pay more than 10000 INR for the excess baggage & also used unparliamentary language with the female staff member: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

When politely asked to be civil & not use such language, he started shouting even louder and used abusive words: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

Informed that if he continues to misbehave he won't be allowed to travel. He apologised to ground staff & was given boarding cards: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

VVIPs’ tantrums at airports

On September 8, the Centre had announced guidelines for placing passengers on its new “no-fly list”. Passengers seen as a threat to others will be barred from flying for a period depending on the nature of the offence they have committed, according to the guidelines.

After several incidents of misbehaviour were reported at airports and on flights by some lawmakers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had on June 20 had said that a national “no-fly list” would be rolled out. Sinha said India was the first country to have a no-fly list on the grounds of safety.