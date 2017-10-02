Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence about journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder and at him following some Twitter users who had expressed joy over her death. Raj added that he had won five National Film Awards but indicated that Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath were more deserving of the awards for acting.

“Gauri’s killers may not have been caught yet but what is more distressing is those who celebrated her death,” he said at the inauguration of the 11th State meet of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, according to The News Minute. “We may not be able to see Gauri’s killers but we can see those who have spewed vitriol. People who our Prime Minister follows are also among them. We have a Prime Minister who shuts his eyes to this.”

He added that he was a renowned actor and that he could tell when people were acting. “At least show me some respect, considering the fact that I am an actor and I will be able to tell what is the truth and what is acting.”

The journalist was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on 5 September. No one has been arrested for her murder yet, as the assailants were wearing helmets and fled on a bike. Lankesh, who ran the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, had been a vocal critic of right-wing groups.