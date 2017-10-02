Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday defended increasing the fare for Delhi metro rides, and said it was long overdue, reported PTI. He said delaying the fare revision could lead the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to suffer a similar financial crunch as the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“There has been no increase in fares for the past eight years,” said Puri, according to PTI. “You tell me how would we run the Metro otherwise? One way could be that we let it go the way the DTC has. We all know how it is struggling to stay afloat.”

Puri’s comments come days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would not let the city’s metro travel fares to be revised twice in a year.

Fares on the Capital’s metro transit system are due for a revision for the second time this year from October 10. It was last revised in May. But the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it was the first phase of the same revision plan.

Before May, the revision in the fare structure was in 2009. The metro service runs under an equal equity partnership between the Delhi government and the Centre.

Under the new slabs, fares will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60. The fare revision in October will be less steeper than the one in May, when the DMRC had increased the minimum fare from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

The Chief Minister’s Office on Monday reiterated its stance that increasing the fare would be a violation of law, India Today reported. Kejriwal has earlier cited a Fare Fixation Committee’s earlier recommendation that said there should be at least a year’s gap before increasing the fares.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had called the fare revision an “anti-people” move and had asked Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot to find a way to block it.