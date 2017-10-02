A number of attacks were reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, including a grenade strike and an infiltration attempt.

Security forces gunned down three suspected militants in the Tangdhar sector, foiling their infiltration bid, ANI reported. A defence public relations officer said the militants had tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory near the Line of Control with Pakistan in the Rampur region.

“Two weapons were recovered,” the officer said, according to Greater Kashmir. “A search operation is on.”

In the second incident in Baramulla, two motorcycle-borne militants lobbed a grenade at a team of security officers at a post in Juhama. Two policemen sustained minor injuries in the attack, Greater Kashmir reported.

A joint post of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was also targeted. An unidentified official said a case has been registered, and an investigation was on.

#Visuals from the site: Grenade lobbed towards a joint police/army naka party in Baramulla's Juhama (J&K), 2 cops injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/6Mgma0wL1w — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

Earlier on Monday, two children were killed after forces from Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district’s Kerni and Digwar sectors.

Indian forces had foiled another infiltration attempt earlier in the day, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector. One suspect was killed in the incident.