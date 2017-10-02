At least 10 people were killed in Damascus on Monday in a suicide bomb explosion at a police station, reports said. Details are not yet clear as multiple sources gave conflicting information.

Two suicide bombers attacked a police station in the al-Midan area, killing a number of civilians and policemen, according to the Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad al-Shaar. One attacker blew himself up at the main entrance of the police station, while the other detonated himself on the first floor, he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The number of attackers was four according to the pro-government TV channel al-Mayadeen. Ten people were killed, it reported. Russia’s RIA news agency put the toll at 15.

Al Jazeera quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights to report that a car bomb went off near the police station, followed by the two suicide bombers detonating their explosive belts. The human rights body said 11 people were killed and some injured.

This is the first such attack in the Syrian capital since July, Reuters reported. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack yet. Footage broadcast by state TV showed bodies wrapped in shrouds at the scene and fire fighters putting out flames, said Reuters.

On Sunday, SOHR said September was the deadliest month of the Syrian conflict this year, with at least 3,000 people, including 955 civilians, killed.