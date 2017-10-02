A look at the headlines right now:

Islamic State claims responsibility for Las Vegas mass shooting: At least 58 people died after the gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire at a music festival from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. I should give my awards to them, says Prakash Raj as he chides Modi, Adityanath over Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The actor who was a close friend of the journalist’s, criticised the Prime Minister’s silence over the journalist’s death. Three generations of Congress insulted Gujarat, says Amit Shah: The BJP national president asked Rahul Gandhi to remove his ‘Italian glasses’ to be able to see the development work in the state. TTV Dinakaran booked for sedition for distributing pamphlets with ‘derogatory remarks’ about Modi: Fifteen of his supporters were also named in the FIR. Sikh lawyer becomes first non-white leader of a major political party in Canada: Jagmeet Singh said he was keen to run for prime minister in the 2019 elections. Taj Mahal left out of Uttar Pradesh’s official tourism booklet: The state clarified that the brochure was ‘not a guide to UP’s tourism spots’, and that they will add photos of the heritage site to it. Myanmar has proposed to take back Rohingya refugees, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AH Mahmood Ali held talks with Kyaw Tint Swe, a representative of Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Suspended principal of Ryan International School joins another branch as teacher: Neerja Batra was suspended for negligence after a Class 2 boy was found with his throat slit at the Ryan International School’s Bhondsi campus. American trio get Nobel Prize for Medicine for their research on biological rhythm: The winners raised ‘awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene’, the Nobel academy said. Singer Aditya Narayan argues with IndiGo staff at Raipur airport: The airline warned that he would not be allowed to travel with them if misbehaved with their employees again.