The big news: Islamic State claims Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prakash Raj slammed PM over Gauri Lankesh death, and Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi should take off his Italian glasses to see Gujarat’s progress.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Las Vegas mass shooting: At least 58 people died after the gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire at a music festival from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
- I should give my awards to them, says Prakash Raj as he chides Modi, Adityanath over Gauri Lankesh’s murder: The actor who was a close friend of the journalist’s, criticised the Prime Minister’s silence over the journalist’s death.
- Three generations of Congress insulted Gujarat, says Amit Shah: The BJP national president asked Rahul Gandhi to remove his ‘Italian glasses’ to be able to see the development work in the state.
- TTV Dinakaran booked for sedition for distributing pamphlets with ‘derogatory remarks’ about Modi: Fifteen of his supporters were also named in the FIR.
- Sikh lawyer becomes first non-white leader of a major political party in Canada: Jagmeet Singh said he was keen to run for prime minister in the 2019 elections.
- Taj Mahal left out of Uttar Pradesh’s official tourism booklet: The state clarified that the brochure was ‘not a guide to UP’s tourism spots’, and that they will add photos of the heritage site to it.
- Myanmar has proposed to take back Rohingya refugees, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AH Mahmood Ali held talks with Kyaw Tint Swe, a representative of Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
- Suspended principal of Ryan International School joins another branch as teacher: Neerja Batra was suspended for negligence after a Class 2 boy was found with his throat slit at the Ryan International School’s Bhondsi campus.
- American trio get Nobel Prize for Medicine for their research on biological rhythm: The winners raised ‘awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene’, the Nobel academy said.
- Singer Aditya Narayan argues with IndiGo staff at Raipur airport: The airline warned that he would not be allowed to travel with them if misbehaved with their employees again.