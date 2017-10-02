The toll in what is being described as the “worst mass shooting” in recent United States history rose to 58 on Monday. More than 500 were injured after a gunman opened fire at people attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday night.

President Donald Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil”. He is expected to visit the city on Tuesday.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said there was no link between the shooter and any international terrorist group, according to AP.

The assailant, identified as 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, killed himself after opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the police had found at least 10 rifles in his room at the hotel, CNN reported.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has urged local residents to donate blood.