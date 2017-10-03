Militants attacked a Border Security Force camp near Srinagar airport early on Tuesday morning, injuring three jawans, ANI reported. One attacker was gunned down. Firing and heavy blasts are underway.

Around 4.30 am, militants tried to enter the Border Security Force 182 battalion camp near the Srinagar airport outside the Airforce station at Gogo Humhama. Security forces retaliated with firing and have isolated the militants, who are holed up in buildings inside the campus, the report said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Doordarshan reported.

#UPDATE: 1 terrorist gunned down, a total of 3 BSF troopers injured in attack on campus of BSF's 182 battalion in Srinagar. — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017

All flights from the airport have been cancelled, and the area around it has been sealed. No employee, passenger or vehicle is being allowed near the airport, reports said.

More details awaited.