A look at the headlines right now:

Militants attack Border Security Force camp near Srinagar airport: Three jawans were injured, and one of the attackers was killed, reports said. Toll in Las Vegas shooting rises to 59, over 500 injured: Sunday night’s massacre is now being described as the worst mass shooting in recent American history. Three die as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall over the next three days. Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif calls Narendra Modi an ‘elected terrorist’: In an interview aired on Geo TV, he said Muslims, Dalits and other minorities were an easy target in India. TTV Dinakaran booked for sedition for distributing pamphlets with ‘derogatory remarks’ about Modi: Fifteen of his supporters were also named in the FIR. Fitch Ratings cuts India’s GDP forecast for 2017-’18 to 6.9%: However, the agency expects economic growth, which slowed in the April-June quarter, to pick up in the second half of the financial year. Around 50 detained at Marina Beach during protest against Gauri Lankesh murderA: round 100 activists, writers and professors had gathered near the beach in protest on Monday morning. Myanmar has proposed to take back Rohingya refugees, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AH Mahmood Ali held talks with Kyaw Tint Swe, a representative of Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taj Mahal left out of Uttar Pradesh’s official tourism booklet:The state clarified that the brochure was ‘not a guide to UP’s tourism spots’, and that they will add photos of the heritage site to it. American trio get Nobel Prize for Medicine for their research on biological rhythm: The winners raised ‘awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene’, the Nobel academy said.