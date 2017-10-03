The big news: Militants attack BSF camp near Srinagar airport, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The toll in the Las Vegas shooting rose to 59, and heavy rain brought Hyderabad to a standstill on Monday evening.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Militants attack Border Security Force camp near Srinagar airport: Three jawans were injured, and one of the attackers was killed, reports said.
- Toll in Las Vegas shooting rises to 59, over 500 injured: Sunday night’s massacre is now being described as the worst mass shooting in recent American history.
- Three die as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall over the next three days.
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif calls Narendra Modi an ‘elected terrorist’: In an interview aired on Geo TV, he said Muslims, Dalits and other minorities were an easy target in India.
- TTV Dinakaran booked for sedition for distributing pamphlets with ‘derogatory remarks’ about Modi: Fifteen of his supporters were also named in the FIR.
- Fitch Ratings cuts India’s GDP forecast for 2017-’18 to 6.9%: However, the agency expects economic growth, which slowed in the April-June quarter, to pick up in the second half of the financial year.
- Around 50 detained at Marina Beach during protest against Gauri Lankesh murderA: round 100 activists, writers and professors had gathered near the beach in protest on Monday morning.
- Myanmar has proposed to take back Rohingya refugees, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AH Mahmood Ali held talks with Kyaw Tint Swe, a representative of Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
- Taj Mahal left out of Uttar Pradesh’s official tourism booklet:The state clarified that the brochure was ‘not a guide to UP’s tourism spots’, and that they will add photos of the heritage site to it.
- American trio get Nobel Prize for Medicine for their research on biological rhythm: The winners raised ‘awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene’, the Nobel academy said.