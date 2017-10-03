Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad on Monday, killing three people. The rain also led to severe waterlogging across the city, and reduced traffic to a crawl in the evening, IANS reported.

While two people died after a wall collapsed in Banjara Hills, one person died of electrocution. Two people sustained injuries after a wall collapsed.

The administration has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut on Tuesday, ANI reported.

#Hyderabad: Rain water entered and flooded a store in Old City pic.twitter.com/Mktt2PMamV — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

No this is not boat ride on waterway #NotVenice; said to be city road after #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/i1KL6W1wKP — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 2, 2017

A cloudburst over the city caused nearly 12 centimetres of rain in some areas, officials said. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana over the next three days.

“Monday afternoon saw a rise in temperature, which led to thunderstorm activity. The city was covered with thunderstorm clouds,” YK Reddy, director (in-charge), of the India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad said, according to The Times of India.

Drains overflowed at many places, inundating major roads in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Cyderabad and the outskirts of the city. Many areas were without power supply for hours, and some are still flooded, reports said.

People returning home from work and those coming back to the city after the long weekend were caught in long traffic jams for many hours.

Many people also complained of cab services and auto drivers fleecing them by demanding huge amounts of money to travel even short distances.