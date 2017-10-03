The toll from the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip on Monday rose to 59, Reuters reported. The attack has been described as the “worst mass shooting” in recent United States history.

Police identified the assailant as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a local resident. Officials found 23 firearms at the attacker’s hotel suite and 19 at his home in Mesquite, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. They refuted speculation about another shooter.

“He [Stephen Paddock] was a wealthy guy. He liked to play video poker and he liked to go on cruises,” the gunman’s brother Eric Paddock said, Reuters reported. “He has never drawn his gun, it makes no sense.” Eric Paddock said his brother owned several handguns and possibly a long rifle.

More than 500 were injured after Paddock opened fire at people attending the festival. President Donald Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil”.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said there was no link between the shooter and any international terrorist group, according to AP.

Paddock is believed to have killed himself after opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.