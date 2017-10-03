Security forces have killed at least 17 people during clashes in the English-speaking regions of Central Africa’s Cameroon,Associated Press quoted Amnesty International as saying. The military has also been patrolling the English-speaking region’s streets to quell further protests.

The clashes began on Sunday during renewed efforts of resistance against the perceived marginalisation of the country’s English-speaking population by the mostly Francophone, or French-speaking, government of President Paul Biya. The protests, which demand independence from Biya’s 35-year-rule, have been going on for the last year and are steadily gaining momentum.

“The worrying escalation witnessed over the weekend has now reached a crisis point,” Amnesty International’s Lake Chad region Researcher Ilaria Allegrozzi said. “The use of excessive force to silence protests in the west and southwest regions of Cameroon is not the solution.” He sought an immediate investigation into the deaths.

Allegrozzi added that the victims died across towns in the two Anglophone regions of the country bordering Nigeria, according to Reuters. A local official said that one of the victims was a 13-year-old girl. Leader of the separatist movement, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, said the final toll could cross 30.

A curfew has been imposed in the city of Bamenda and social media services like WhatsApp and Facebook have been blocked in the English-speaking regions.

The crisis

Cameroon, which was ruled by Germany till the end of World War I, was divided between the French and British after the war. Over time, and especially in the last year, the country’s English speaking has complained of being discriminated and deprived culturally, economically, socially as well as politically.