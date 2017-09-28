The big news: Security officials gun down Srinagar BSF camp attackers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Human Rights Watch accused the Myanmar Army of atrocities, and Yahoo said all 3 billion of its accounts were hacked in 2013.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security officials killed three militants who targeted Srinagar BSF camp: Jammu and Kashmir Police: The militants are believed to have been members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad affiliate group.
- Myanmar military murdered, sexually assaulted Rohingya Muslims, says Human Rights Watch: The non-profit also repeated its call for targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on the Myanmar military.
- Yahoo says all 3 billion of its accounts were breached in 2013 hacking incident: In December 2016, the firm had admitted to more than 1 billion accounts being hacked in 2013.
- Haryana Police arrest Honeypreet Insan, 38 days after she went missing: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter will be produced in a court on Wednesday, said Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla.
- France adopts new, tougher counter-terrorism bill: The law would make some measures, that were put in place after the November 2015 terror attacks on the country, permanent.
- Vijay Mallya released on bail shortly after arrest in London, say reports: India has been seeking his extradition from the UK since the beleaguered businessman began his self-imposed exile in March 2016.
- Centre lowers basic excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: The government expects that the move will ease the surging retail prices of fuel.
- Aung San Suu Kyi loses ‘Freedom of Oxford’ honour over the Rohingya crisis: The Oxford City Council said it is ‘no longer appropriate’ for her to hold the title.
- Demonetisation was the ‘largest money laundering scheme ever’, Arun Shourie tells NDTV: The former Union minister said the drive had helped those with black money convert it into white.
- BHU vice chancellor is on indefinite leave, confirms HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar: Girish Chandra Tripathi had drawn criticism for dismissing a student’s allegation of being molested on campus as ‘a simple case of eve-teasing’.