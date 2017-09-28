quick reads

The big news: Security officials gun down Srinagar BSF camp attackers, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Human Rights Watch accused the Myanmar Army of atrocities, and Yahoo said all 3 billion of its accounts were hacked in 2013.

by 
Representative Image | PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Security officials killed three militants who targeted Srinagar BSF camp: Jammu and Kashmir Police: The militants are believed to have been members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad affiliate group.
  2. Myanmar military murdered, sexually assaulted Rohingya Muslims, says Human Rights Watch: The non-profit also repeated its call for targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on the Myanmar military.
  3. Yahoo says all 3 billion of its accounts were breached in 2013 hacking incident: In December 2016, the firm had admitted to more than 1 billion accounts being hacked in 2013.
  4. Haryana Police arrest Honeypreet Insan, 38 days after she went missing: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter will be produced in a court on Wednesday, said Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla. 
  5. France adopts new, tougher counter-terrorism bill: The law would make some measures, that were put in place after the November 2015 terror attacks on the country, permanent. 
  6. Vijay Mallya released on bail shortly after arrest in London, say reports: India has been seeking his extradition from the UK since the beleaguered businessman began his self-imposed exile in March 2016. 
  7. Centre lowers basic excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: The government expects that the move will ease the surging retail prices of fuel.  
  8. Aung San Suu Kyi loses ‘Freedom of Oxford’ honour over the Rohingya crisis: The Oxford City Council said it is ‘no longer appropriate’ for her to hold the title. 
  9. Demonetisation was the ‘largest money laundering scheme ever’, Arun Shourie tells NDTV: The former Union minister said the drive had helped those with black money convert it into white.
  10. BHU vice chancellor is on indefinite leave, confirms HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar: Girish Chandra Tripathi had drawn criticism for dismissing a student’s allegation of being molested on campus as ‘a simple case of eve-teasing’.    
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.